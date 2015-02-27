LONDON Feb 27 Manchester United striker Robin van Persie will miss Saturday's Premier League match against Sunderland due to an ankle injury, manager Louis van Gaal said.

Van Persie damaged ligaments during United's 2-1 defeat by Swansea City last weekend and left the Liberty Stadium on crutches with his right foot in a protective boot.

"It is an ankle problem. I do not think it is very heavy but ankle problems can take a long time," Van Gaal told a news conference on Friday. "It is not one or two weeks."

United could climb above Arsenal into third in the Premier League table if they beat Sunderland at Old Trafford as the Gunners host Everton on Sunday.

(Reporting by Michael Hann, editing by Ed Osmond)