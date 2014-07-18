July 18 Brazilian midfielder Anderson was left out of the Manchester United squad that flew to the United States on Friday - the first chosen by new manager Louis van Gaal - adding to the belief he is on his way out of the club.

The club website (www.manutd.com) listed a 25-man squad for the four-match trip.

Anderson joined from Porto in 2007 for a reported fee of £27 million ($46.01 million) but only in his first season did he play more than half of the team's Premier League games.

Last season he appeared only eight times in all and in January went on loan to Fiorentina.

New signings Ander Herrera from Athletic Bilbao and Luke Shaw from Southampton were both included, but England midfielder Michael Carrick misses the trip following ankle surgery that will keep him out for up to three months.

During the tour United play LA Galaxy (July 23), AS Roma (July 26), Inter Milan (July 29) and Real Madrid (August 2). ($1 = 0.5869 British Pounds) (Writing by Steve Tongue, editing by Tonu Goodson)