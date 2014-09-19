LONDON, Sept 19 After switching to a new-look formation that sparkled against Queens Park Rangers last weekend, a diamond may just be Louis van Gaal's new best friend as the Manchester United boss looks set to continue with it against Leicester City on Sunday.

United claimed their first three points of the season thanks to an emphatic 4-0 victory over QPR, lifting the gloom that had descended upon Old Trafford after they failed to win their opening three matches.

Van Gaal ditched his 3-5-2 formation in favour of a midfield diamond and it worked wonders against QPR as Daley Blind protected United's back four while Ander Herrera, Juan Mata and Angel Di Maria provided service for strikers Wayne Rooney and Robin van Persie.

"I started with another system (at the beginning of the season) because of the quality of the players," Van Gaal told a news conference on Friday.

"Now we have bought quality players in and you have to look at these qualities and then perform the philosophy that we have. But that can change also. It is not a fixed solution."

Colombia striker Radamel Falcao, who has joined on-loan from Monaco, started on the bench against QPR and United's new-found attacking riches have given Van Gaal plenty to think about ahead of the trip to 12th-placed Leicester.

"I don't think that Falcao interfered with Van Persie (against QPR) or that he interfered with Falcao," the 63-year-old former Bayern Munich manager said.

"Falcao is a very good striker, I already said that when he came here in his first press conference. I like Van Persie as well - he is also a very good striker.

"Then we have Wayne Rooney and Adnan Januzaj, and we also have James Wilson. We have five players for the two striker positions and I have to choose."

Young Belgian Januzaj has been the man to miss out in recent weeks and Van Gaal has urged the 19-year-old to rise to the standard set by United's other attacking options.

"He (Januzaj) has to compete with very good players," the Dutchman added. "You cannot put 15 players in the squad, only 11, and with this system he has to compete with a lot of very strong strikers." (Reporting by Michael Hann, editing by Ed Osmond)