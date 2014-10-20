LONDON Oct 20 Daley Blind's late second half strike helped a lacklustre Manchester United salvage a 2-2 draw against West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns in the Premier League on Monday.

United, who have now gone six games without an away win in the Premier League, their worst run for 18 years, looked sloppy in the opening stages and Stephane Sessegnon's well-executed finish put the home side ahead at halftime.

Substitute Marouane Fellaini equalised for United two minutes after the break but Saido Berahino put West Brom back in front before Blind's low strike in the 87th minute.

A draw for United keeps them sixth with 12 points from eight games, while West Brom move up to 14th with nine points. (Reporting By Michael Hann, editing by Pritha Sarkar)