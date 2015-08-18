Aug 18 Manchester United winger Adnan Januzaj is confident he can rediscover the form he displayed in his breakthrough season in 2013-14 and feature more regularly for the club.

The 20-year-old scored four goals and had five assists in 27 Premier League appearances during the period but had a hard time last season after failing to find the back of the net.

Januzaj saw his shot go in off the far post on Friday as he scored the winner in his club's 1-0 victory over Aston Villa, giving him much-needed confidence.

"I'd not played for a long time, so I was happy to score my first goal of the season (against Villa)," Januzaj said ahead of their Champions League qualifier against Belgian Pro League champions Club Brugge.

"I'm happy to play and give everything for the manager and the club."

The Belgian, whose star has waned at Old Trafford since he burst on to the scene as one of the game's young diamonds, has also been linked in the media with a loan move to Sunderland but he felt he was close to his best again.

"It can happen, but this year is another year so I'm ready to get back to my best and do everything that I can do," Januzaj said.

"It can happen, but this year is another year so I'm ready to get back to my best and do everything that I can do," Januzaj said.

"Of course (I'm improving); the manager has spoken to me a few times and I felt that I haven't been myself but I hadn't had many games, so hopefully I can play more this year."