June 22 Japan midfielder Shinji Kagawa has
signed a four-year contract with Manchester United after passing
a medical, obtaining a work permit and completing his move from
German champions Borussia Dortmund.
No details of the fee have been released but German media
reported earlier this month that the 23-year-old would cost the
Premier League club 17 million euros ($21.31 million).
"Shinji is an exciting young midfielder with great skill,
vision and a good eye for goal," manager Alex Ferguson told his
club's website (www.manutd.com) on Friday.
"I am delighted he has chosen to come to United. I believe
he will make an impact upon the team very quickly as he is
suited to United's style of play."
Kagawa attracted few headlines when he joined Dortmund for
350,000 euros from then Japanese second division club Cerezo
Osaka in 2010 but he surprised many by notching 21 goals in 49
league games in Germany.
He won two consecutive Bundesliga titles as well as the
German Cup last season, helping Dortmund establish themselves as
the new force in German football.
Kagawa's creativity and darting runs from the middle of the
field will bring an added dimension to a United side that
brought 37-year-old Paul Scholes out of retirement last season
to help their Premier League title challenge.
"This is a challenge I am really looking forward to," said
Kagawa. "The Premier League is the best league in the world and
Manchester United is such a massive club.
"This is a really exciting time for me and I can't wait to
meet the team and start playing."
United launch their season with an away game at Everton on
Aug. 18.
($1 = 0.7977 euros)
(Writing by Tony Jimenez; editing by Pritha Sarkar)