Managerless Manchester United have agreed a deal with FK Vojvodina to sign Serbia youth goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic, the English Premier League club said on Saturday.

The 17-year-old will stay with the Serbian side next season before moving to Old Trafford to provide competition for first choice number one David de Gea.

Milinkovic's transfer is the first by the 20-times English champions since they sacked manager David Moyes, who replaced legendary predecessor Alex Ferguson, in April after a disappointing first campaign.

Dutch coach Louis van Gaal is widely expected to be announced as the new head coach of United, who finished seventh in the league last term.

(Reporting by Patrick Johnston, editing by Sudipto Ganguly)