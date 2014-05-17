Ecclestone replaced as Formula One boss
LONDON Bernie Ecclestone's 40-year reign as Formula One's commercial supremo ended on Monday with the sport's new owners Liberty Media replacing the 86-year-old Briton with American Chase Carey.
Managerless Manchester United have agreed a deal with FK Vojvodina to sign Serbia youth goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic, the English Premier League club said on Saturday.
The 17-year-old will stay with the Serbian side next season before moving to Old Trafford to provide competition for first choice number one David de Gea.
Milinkovic's transfer is the first by the 20-times English champions since they sacked manager David Moyes, who replaced legendary predecessor Alex Ferguson, in April after a disappointing first campaign.
Dutch coach Louis van Gaal is widely expected to be announced as the new head coach of United, who finished seventh in the league last term.
MELBOURNE Rafa Nadal returned to the grand slam big-time by weathering a furious Gael Monfils fightback to win 6-3 6-3 4-6 6-4 and reach the Australian Open quarter-finals on Monday.
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp has spread the blame for their leaky defence across the team as he prepares to pitch Cameroonian defender Joel Matip into Wednesday's League Cup semi-final, second leg against Southampton.