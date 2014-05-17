Soccer-AC Milan sign Deulofeu on loan from Everton
LONDON, Jan 23 Everton winger Gerard Deulofeu has joined AC Milan on loan until the end of the season, both clubs said on Monday.
May 17 Managerless Manchester United have agreed a deal with FK Vojvodina to sign Serbia youth goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic, the English Premier League club said on Saturday.
The 17-year-old will stay with the Serbian side next season before moving to Old Trafford to provide competition for first choice number one David de Gea.
Milinkovic's transfer is the first by the 20-times English champions since they sacked manager David Moyes, who replaced legendary predecessor Alex Ferguson, in April after a disappointing first campaign.
Dutch coach Louis van Gaal is widely expected to be announced as the new head coach of United, who finished seventh in the league last term. (Reporting by Patrick Johnston, editing by Sudipto Ganguly)
LONDON, Jan 23 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has been charged with misconduct after appearing to push the fourth official during a Premier League match against Burnley, the FA said on Monday.
LONDON, Jan 23 Sunderland's Senegalese defender Papy Djilobodji risks a four- match ban after being charged with violent conduct for an incident unseen by match officials but caught on video during his side's defeat at West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.