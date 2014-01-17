Manchester United's manager David Moyes instructs his team during their English Premier League soccer match against Swansea City at Old Trafford in Manchester, northern England January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON Manchester United manager David Moyes was fined 8,000 pounds by the English FA and warned about his future conduct on Friday over comments he made about match officials.

Moyes admitted a misconduct charge following his outburst after United's 2-1 League Cup semi-final first -leg defeat at Sunderland on January 7.

The Scot said his side had to play the officials as well as the opposition and criticised the performance of referee Andre Marriner during the Sunderland game.

