Milan pair face ignominious end to the season
MILAN The season cannot end quickly enough for fallen giants AC Milan and Inter Milan, whose unhappy form persisted over the weekend with embarrassing Serie A defeats.
LONDON Manchester United manager David Moyes was fined 8,000 pounds by the English FA and warned about his future conduct on Friday over comments he made about match officials.
Moyes admitted a misconduct charge following his outburst after United's 2-1 League Cup semi-final first -leg defeat at Sunderland on January 7.
The Scot said his side had to play the officials as well as the opposition and criticised the performance of referee Andre Marriner during the Sunderland game.
(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ed Osmond)
MILAN The season cannot end quickly enough for fallen giants AC Milan and Inter Milan, whose unhappy form persisted over the weekend with embarrassing Serie A defeats.
BOSTON The funeral of former New England Patriots star Aaron Hernandez will take place on Monday, five days after he was found hanged by a bed sheet in a Massachusetts prison in what state officials have ruled a suicide.