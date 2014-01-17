LONDON Jan 17 Manchester United manager David Moyes was fined 8,000 pounds ($13,100) by the English FA and warned about his future conduct on Friday over comments he made about match officials.

Moyes admitted a misconduct charge following his outburst after United's 2-1 League Cup semi-final first -leg defeat at Sunderland on Jan. 7.

The Scot said his side had to play the officials as well as the opposition and criticised the performance of referee Andre Marriner during the Sunderland game. ($1 = 0.6119 British pounds) (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ed Osmond)