Manchester United winger Nani has signed a new five-year contract with the club, the Premier League champions said on their website (www.manutd.com) on Thursday.

The Portugal international moved to Old Trafford in 2007 from Sporting Lisbon and has played more than 200 games for United, helping them to win four league titles.

"I'm really pleased Nani has re-signed for the next five years," United manager David Moyes said.

"He has great ability and experience beyond his 26 years. I've been impressed with his approach to training and look forward to working with him in the coming seasons."

Nani, who came on as a substitute in the 2008 Champions League final and scored a penalty in the shootout to help United beat Chelsea, has been plagued by injury problems and inconsistent form.

He was linked with a move to Italy at the end of last season but United failed to land several major targets in the transfer window and midfielder Marouane Fellaini was the only major addition to the squad.

"Playing at United has been a fantastic experience for me," Nani said.

"When I came to the club, I never imagined the success we have enjoyed. I'm very happy that the new manager has shown this faith in me and I'm looking forward to helping the team compete for more honours this season."

Nani has played 62 games for Portugal, scoring 13 goals. (Reporting by Ed Osmond; Editing by Clare Fallon)