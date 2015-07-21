Football - Manchester United v Arsenal - Barclays Premier League - Old Trafford - 17/5/15Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal applauds fans during a lap of honour after the gameReuters / Phil NobleLivepicEDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data,...

MADRID Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal has hinted the club may be pursuing Real Madrid's Spain defender Sergio Ramos and could also sign a "surprise" striker.

There has been media speculation in recent weeks that the 29-year-old Ramos, who has two years left on his Real contract, could join United as part of a swap deal, with his Spain team mate and goalkeeper David De Gea, 24, going the other way.

United have also been linked with a bid for Barcelona's Spain forward Pedro and Bayern Munich's Germany forward Thomas Mueller as Van Gaal looks to revitalise the squad after a disappointing 2014-15 campaign.

Pedro, 27, no longer commands a regular spot in Barca's starting lineup following the arrival of Uruguay striker Luis Suarez, while the 25-year-old Mueller is said to be unhappy with Bayern coach Pep Guardiola's working methods.

"I cannot talk about these rumours," Van Gaal said when asked about Ramos at a news conference on the club's North American tour.

"I have said in a lot of press conferences that it's a process," added the Dutchman. "Maybe Mr Ramos is in the process... you never know."

Van Gaal said the club could buy a striker but cautioned that it was not a player that had been written about in the media.

"You have to wait and see," he told reporters. "The transfer period is open until Sept. 1 so we have to wait."

(Reporting by Iain Rogers; Editing by John O'Brien)