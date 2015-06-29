LONDON, June 30 Manchester United have made a 28.6 million pound ($45 million) bid for Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos, British media reported on Monday.

Media reports said the 29-year-old Spain international was keen to move to Old Trafford, despite having two years left on his Real contract.

United manager Louis van Gaal is seeking to shore up the Premier League club's defence to help improve on last season's fourth-place finish.

United confirmed earlier on Monday that defender Phil Jones had signed a contract extension until at least 2019. ($1 = 0.6358 pounds) (Writing by Ian Ransom; Editing by Nick Mulvenney)