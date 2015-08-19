Aug 19 Manchester United's Sergio Romero hopes goalkeeping rival David De Gea, who has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid, stays at the club even if it puts his own position in the side at risk.

Romero has started the first two Premier League games of the campaign with manager Louis Van Gaal saying De Gea was not 100 percent focused on the job.

"The truth is that I have no idea (what will happen). But for me I hope that De Gea stays here because he's a good team-mate who always works hard and that is best for the group," the 28-year-old told the Manchester Evening News.

"He works hard every day. He is a great professional, a great person. It happened to me last year in Sampdoria. I was not playing but I was working as if I was going to play," he added.

The Argentina international also expressed his surprise at being the Red Devils' first-choice keeper, after being chosen ahead of De Gea and Victor Valdes who had a public fall-out with Van Gaal.

"They are two fantastic goalkeepers. One has won everything and the other has his career ahead of him to continue to win things. For me it's a privilege," Romero said.

"But it makes me happy to work with those two," he added. (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)