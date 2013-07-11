MANCHESTER Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney faces a month on the sidelines after suffering a hamstring injury training in Thailand on their tour of the Far East and Australia, the English champions said on Thursday.

The 27-year-old will be doubtful for the Community Shield clash with FA Cup winners Wigan Athletic at Wembley in the traditional season curtain raiser on August 11 before United begin their Premier League title defence at Swansea City a week later.

He could also miss England's friendly with Scotland at Wembley on August 14.

"Following a scan this evening on a hamstring injury sustained in training, it has been decided that Wayne Rooney should return home immediately for further assessment and rehabilitation," United said on their website (www.manutd.com).

"It is anticipated he will be unavailable for selection for a month," added the statement as Rooney prepared to fly back to England from Bangkok for treatment.

Rooney has been the subject of transfer speculation since retired United manager Alex Ferguson said at the end of last season the England forward had asked to leave the club.

However, new United coach Moyes reiterated on Wednesday the striker was not for sale and would not be leaving Old Trafford.

GOOD RELATIONSHIP

"I have met Wayne two, three, four times. A lot has been said about myself and Wayne over the years but we have a really good relationship," said the Scot, who was manager of Everton when Rooney began his career on Merseyside.

"He is training great. They are telling me it is the best shape they have seen him in for a long time... I am going to try and get the best Wayne Rooney I possibly can."

Moyes has, however, stopped short of saying Rooney has changed his mind about wanting to leave the club.

Rooney suffered a series of injuries last season, including groin and knee problems, and even when he was playing his form and fitness came under scrutiny.

Having netted 27 league goals in the 2011/12 season, he did not manage even half that number last term with just 12 as last year's new arrival Robin van Persie became the team's leading scorer.

Often forced to play out wide or in midfield, Rooney was left out of the United team for their biggest match of the season at home to Real Madrid in the Champions League, fuelling further speculation about his future at the club.

United open their tour against a Singha All-Star X1 in Bangkok on Saturday and will also play in Sydney, Yokohama, Osaka and Hong Kong before facing AIK in Stockholm on August 6.

They have left Manchester without captain Nemanja Vidic, who is struggling with sciatica. The club said it was not serious and expected the Serbia centre back to join them at some point. (Writing by Ken Ferris in London; Editing by Alison Wildey)