Manchester United's Wayne Rooney arrives at Don Muang International Airport, ahead of Saturday's soccer friendly against the Thailand Singha All Stars as part of the team's Asia tour, in Bangkok July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

LONDON Manchester United have rejected a second offer from rivals Chelsea for unsettled forward Wayne Rooney, the Premier League champions said on Monday.

The Europa League winners tabled an improved bid for Rooney, having had an initial cash offer rebuffed last month.

"A bid was received yesterday and immediately rejected," a United spokesperson told the BBC. "Our position remains that he is not for sale."

Rooney left United's recent pre-season tour of the Far East due to a hamstring injury, hours after arriving in Bangkok.

The England striker has also now been ruled of Tuesday's pre-season friendly at AIK Stockholm because of a shoulder problem he picked up in a behind-closed-doors match at the weekend.

According to recent media reports, Rooney has been 'angry and confused' with his situation at United after comments from new manager David Moyes that suggested he was a backup in attack to Robin van Persie.

The former Everton player has been the subject of transfer speculation since retired manager Alex Ferguson said at the end of last season that the 27-year-old had asked to leave the club.

Rooney joined United for 27 million poundsin August 2004 and has made 402 appearances for the club, scoring 197 goals and winning five league titles and the Champions League.

He has two years left of a contract that, according to media reports, earns him a basic salary of 250,000 pounds a week.

