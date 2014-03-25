Former Manchester United player Bobby Charlton holds 96 red roses in memory of the victims of the Hillsborough disaster before the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Manchester United at Anfield in Liverpool, northern England September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Files

LONDON Former Manchester United great Bobby Charlton cannot wait for Wayne Rooney to break his club goalscoring record.

Rooney's two goals in the 2-0 victory at West Ham United on Saturday took his tally to 212, putting him third on the all-time list behind Charlton (249) and Denis Law (237).

"I have said before I have no problem with Wayne Rooney breaking my goalscoring record here and for England," Charlton told United's match programme ahead of Tuesday's derby with Manchester City at Old Trafford.

"Not at all. Actually, I told him to do it as quickly as he could! He's a great striker and a great player - as hard as nails too.

"I've already said to him that I expect I'll be the one who has to present him with any award so he needs to make sure he does it!"

Rooney, who has scored 38 goals for England compared to Charlton's 49, was in electrifying form against West Ham, scoring one goal from near the halfway line.

He has only netted 13 times in the league for the champions this season, however, as United have struggled badly following the departure of manager Alex Ferguson.

Trailing seventh in the league and with Champions League football unlikely next season, new manager David Moyes has come under increasing fire but Charlton believes he will come good.

"It doesn't mean we are going to change everything. I'm absolutely certain that we picked the right man," the 76-year-old European Cup winner said.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)