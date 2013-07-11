July 11 Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney is expected to be sidelined for a month after suffering a hamstring injury during training in Thailand on the club's Asia tour, the English champions said on Thursday.

"Following a scan this evening on a hamstring injury sustained in training, it has been decided that Wayne Rooney should return home immediately for further assessment and rehabilitation," United said on their website (www.manutd.com).

"It is anticipated he will be unavailable for selection for a month."

United face FA Cup winners Wigan Athletic at Wembley in the Community Shield on Aug. 11 before starting the defence of their Premier League title away to Swansea City on Aug. 17. (Writing by Ken Ferris in London; Editing by Alison Wildey)