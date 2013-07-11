SHOWCASE-Soccer-Fired-up Mourinho renews battle with Conte's Chelsea
LONDON, April 12 By the time Chelsea walk out at Old Trafford on Sunday their Premier League lead may again have been cut to a slender four points.
July 11 Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney is expected to be sidelined for a month after suffering a hamstring injury during training in Thailand on the club's Asia tour, the English champions said on Thursday.
"Following a scan this evening on a hamstring injury sustained in training, it has been decided that Wayne Rooney should return home immediately for further assessment and rehabilitation," United said on their website (www.manutd.com).
"It is anticipated he will be unavailable for selection for a month."
United face FA Cup winners Wigan Athletic at Wembley in the Community Shield on Aug. 11 before starting the defence of their Premier League title away to Swansea City on Aug. 17. (Writing by Ken Ferris in London; Editing by Alison Wildey)
MILAN, April 12 After years of watching teams from other countries battle through the closing stages of the Champions League, Serie A can once again claim a place at Europe's top table thanks to Juventus.