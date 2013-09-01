Sept 1 Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney has suffered a head injury during training and is doubtful for Sunday's Premier League clash with bitter rivals Liverpool, according to British media reports.

Rooney suffered a deep gash in his forehead during a collision with a team mate at the club's Carrington base on Saturday and needed stitches, the Sunday Mirror reported.

The injury could also see the 27-year-old striker miss England's upcoming crucial World Cup qualifiers against Moldova and Ukraine, the paper said.

England face Moldova at Wembley on Sept. 6 before travelling to Kiev to play Ukraine on Sept. 10. (Writing by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Patrick Johnston)