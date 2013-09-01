(Confirms Rooney's absence)

LONDON, Sept 1 Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney will miss Sunday's Premier League match against bitter rivals Liverpool after suffering a head injury during training.

Rooney suffered a deep gash to his forehead during a collision with a team mate at the club's Carrington base on Saturday and needed stitches, United manager David Moyes told Sky Sports before the match at Anfield.

Moyes said Rooney would have started the Liverpool game if he had been fit.

The injury could also rule the 27-year-old striker out of England's crucial World Cup qualifiers against Moldova and Ukraine.

England face Moldova at Wembley on Sept. 6 before travelling to Kiev to play Ukraine on Sept. 10. (Writing by Josh Reich in London; editing by Ed Osmond)