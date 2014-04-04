April 4 Manchester United's Wayne Rooney will miss Saturday's Premier League game at Newcastle United with a bruised toe and is doubtful for next week's Champions League quarter-final second leg at Bayern Munich, manager David Moyes said.

The England striker suffered the injury during the second half of the 1-1 draw with Bayern at Old Trafford last Tuesday. United face the German champions in the return on Wednesday.

"Wayne's got a badly bruised toe," Moyes told MUTV on Friday. "He picked it up in the game the other night. Whether we were going to play him or rest him, it doesn't matter.

"He's got a terrible toe and not only will it be a problem for this game, it could be a problem for the Munich game as well on Wednesday. So we need to monitor it. We'll get him treatment all over the weekend and see if we can speed it up."

United, who are seventh in the league, are already missing first-choice striker Robin Van Persie with a sprained knee that he picked up after scoring a hat-trick against Olympiakos Piraeus in the Champions League earlier this month. (Writing by Ken Ferris; editing by Nick Mulvenney)