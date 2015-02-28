LONDON Feb 28 Wayne Rooney provided a timely reminder to Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal that he can be a prolific Premier League goalscorer after he netted a brace in a 2-0 win against Sunderland to help United go third.

Van Gaal restored Rooney to an advanced position after trialing him in a number of positions across United's midfield -- to accommodate misfiring pair Robin van Persie and Radamel Falcao -- in the last two months.

The decision paid instant dividends at Old Trafford as Rooney scored goals in the 66th and 84th minutes to end an eight-game scoring drought spanning his midfield deployment.

On Friday, Van Gaal attributed United's struggles this season to the absence of a prolific forward such as Chelsea's Diego Costa or Manchester City's Sergio Aguero.

With his return up front and subsequent brace, however, Rooney became the first player to score at least 10 goals in 11 successive Premier League seasons.

Rooney has now netted 10 league goals, level with injured Netherlands captain Van Persie while struggling Colombia forward Falcao has four.

"I think every player needs confidence and Wayne scored two goals and it shall lift his confidence of course," Van Gaal told Sky Sports.

Alongside Rooney's return to a more attacking role, Van Gaal also deployed two natural wide players in Ashley Young and Antonio Valencia as part of his 3-5-2.

Van Gaal had used the system in the past with limited success but was impressed by the often-maligned Young.

"Ashley played a good match and he gives us power and security at that side so I was pleased with him," the Dutchman said.

"We have played this system already against Chelsea and Manchester City and Crystal Palace.

"At that time the balance was not as well as it was today so that was a big step in the process. You cannot always play in this system because it depends on so many aspects of your team and your opponents."

Before Rooney's second-half goals, including the first from the penalty spot, United were booed by their supporters after another lethargic and uninventive performance in the opening period.

"I think the first half could have been better," Van Gaal added. "But the second half we controlled the match and we scored goals, we created chances and we didn't give any chances away. I'm very pleased." (Reporting by Tom Hayward, editing by Mark Meadows)