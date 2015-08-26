Aug 26 Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney scored a hat-trick to put his side 3-0 up against Club Bruges in the second leg of their Champions League qualifying tie on Wednesday.

Rooney netted his first goal of the season after 20 minutes, doubled the lead four minutes after halftime and grabbed his third just before the hour in Bruges.

The England captain had not scored since a Premier League game against Aston Villa in April, a run of 10 matches and 878 minutes without finding the net.

United, 3-1 up after the first leg, looked certain to qualify for the group stage of Europe's premier club competition.

(Reporting by Ed Osmond; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)