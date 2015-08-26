* Rooney ends long drought

* Hat-trick in 4-0 rout of Bruges

* United qualify for Champions League group stage (Adds quotes)

Aug 26 Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney ended his long goal drought with a hat-trick in their 4-0 Champions League qualifying rout of Club Bruges on Wednesday.

The England captain had not scored since a Premier League game against Aston Villa in April, a run of 10 matches and 878 minutes without finding the net.

"Obviously, I'm delighted to get the goals but it was a massive game for the club," Rooney told BT Sport.

"I know my quality and what I give to the team. Thankfully, I got chances and I took them.

"As a striker you want to score. I understand because of who I am I get publicised a lot more. But we knew we had to get into the Champions League, it was vital.

"It is nice to back in there."

Rooney netted his first goal of the season after 20 minutes with a neat finish, running on to a clever through ball from Memphis Depay.

He doubled the lead four minutes after halftime following a flowing move and grabbed his third just before the hour in Belgium courtesy of a cute pass from Juan Mata.

Ander Herrera added a fourth goal as United, 3-1 up after the first leg, eased through to the group stage of Europe's premier club competition 7-1 on aggregate.

(Reporting by Ed Osmond; Editing by Greg Stutchbury and Pritha Sarkar)