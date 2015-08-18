Aug 18 New Manchester United midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin claims he is close to full fitness and that both he and the team will continue to improve as the season progresses.

"To play for such a team like Manchester United is a beautiful thing," the 25-year-old Frenchman, who completed a 25 million pounds ($39 million) switch from Southampton during the close season, told the club's website (www.manutd.com).

"We look strong and, personally, I feel like I am getting closer to being 100 percent physically. I am not quite there yet but it will come."

"I have been pleased to be able to make some good interceptions, but I don't want to lose any balls when I have possession and that's what I will continue to improve upon," he added.

Back-to-back 1-0 wins over Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa have earned Louis van Gaal's side a maximum six points from their opening two fixtures but Schneiderlin expects the team to improve further.

"Two wins out of two is very good so far and a very good start to the Premier League," he said.

"We are happy after the results but still not 100 percent happy with the performances because we know we can still improve.

"In the Premier League, it's all about winning games to win titles, so sometimes you need to be able to get the victories when you don't have the best performance, and that's what we've done so far," he added.

($1 = 0.6382 pounds) (Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by John O'Brien)