MANCHESTER, England Jan 8 Former England midfielder Paul Scholes, who retired at the end of last season, has rejoined Manchester United until the end of this campaign, the club said on Sunday.

The 37-year-old, who has been coaching and training with the club's reserves, is still match fit and was named among the substitutes for Sunday's FA Cup third round match at Manchester City.

Manager Alex Ferguson told the United website (www.manutd.com): "It's fantastic that Paul has made this decision. It's always sad to see great players end their careers, but especially so when they do it early.

"But he has kept himself in great shape and I always felt that he had another season in him. It's terrific to have him back."

Scholes has played nearly 750 matches for United.

(Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Justin Palmer)