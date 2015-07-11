MUNICH, July 11 Germany midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger has agreed to join English Premier League side Manchester United from German champions Bayern Munich, Bayern chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said on Saturday.

"Bastian wants to do something new at the end of his career," Rummenigge told a news conference.

"The colleague from Manchester United got in touch with me. We have agreed on a transfer," he added.

Schweinsteiger, 30, came through the youth ranks at Bayern and has spent 13 seasons with the Bavarians, winning the Bundesliga title eight times, and helped Germany win the World Cup in Brazil last year. (Writing by Iain Rogers; Editing by Ken Ferris)