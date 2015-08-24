Aug 24 Manchester United defender Luke Shaw is certain his side will bounce back from the disappointment of Saturday's goalless draw against Newcastle United when they face Club Bruges in their Champions League qualifier.

The Red Devils head to Belgium for the second leg on Wednesday with a 3-1 lead over the Belgian champions, courtesy of a brace from new signing Memphis Depay.

But the Dutch forward was part of an attacking United unit who struggled to break down Newcastle at Old Trafford on Saturday, with striker Wayne Rooney again having a quiet game.

"We've got a game just around the corner (against Bruges) and I think it's only good for us. We'll get back up and try to win that game," the 20-year-old Shaw told the club's website(www.manutd.com).

"I think it's the best thing for us, when we feel that we've dropped two points. It's very important that there's another game and it's even more important that we try to win it.

"I'm sure we'll start scoring many goals soon. We've got so much quality up front that it's only a matter of time before someone puts one away and we'll be flying again," the former Southampton defender added.

Shaw, part of a United backline that has yet to concede a goal in three Premier League outings, said he was disappointed his side did not convert their chances, especially during a bright opening. Defender Chris Smalling also hit the post late in the game.

"With the chances we created in the first 20 minutes, I think if we'd put one of those away, it would have been game over for Newcastle," the England international said.

"I think they wouldn't have been able to get back into the game if they were a goal down, they wouldn't have sat back like they did in the last 20 or 30 minutes. Everyone's really disappointed in the dressing room.

"I think we created so many chances and, unfortunately, we didn't put them away," he added. (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru. Editing by Patrick Johnston)