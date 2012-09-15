LONDON, Sept 15 Manchester United trio Paul Scholes, Ryan Giggs and Rio Ferdinand all reached impressive careers milestones against Wigan Athletic in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Scholes, 37, who briefly retired for five months at the start of last season, made his 700th appearance for United.

Giggs, 38, who has played over 900 times for United, made his 600th Premier League appearance while Ferdinand, 33, played his 400th match for the club.

United manager Alex Ferguson praised all three players, telling reporters: It's a landmark for the three of them and an example for younger players of what can be achieved if you make sacrifices in the game of football.

"It's a great moment for them and hopefully they will be rewarded with a good victory."

The game was also significant for left back Alexander Buttner, 23, who was making his debut for United after joining them from Vitesse Arnhem last month. (Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Mark Meadows)