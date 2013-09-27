Retirement is like dying for Arsenal manager Wenger
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has repeated his intention to stay in management next season, saying retirement would be like dying.
Manchester United striker Robin van Persie has recovered from a groin strain and could feature in Saturday's Premier League match at home to West Bromwich Albion, manager David Moyes said.
The Dutchman missed last weekend's 4-1 defeat at Manchester City in the league and the midweek 1-0 victory over Liverpool in the League Cup with the problem.
"Robin will be back involved somewhere," the manager told a news conference on Friday. "Whether we use him, whether we don't, he's trained today, so he's match fit but we'll see exactly where he is."
Moyes could hold off giving Van Persie too much game time at the weekend with United facing a tricky trip to Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League on Wednesday. (Reporting by Sonia Oxley; Editing by Ed Osmond)
Late-blooming Johanna Konta won the biggest title of her career when she beat Caroline Wozniacki 6-4 6-3 in the women's final at the Miami Open on Saturday.
LYON, France Paris St Germain thrashed Monaco 4-1 in the French League Cup final on Saturday to lift the trophy for the fourth year in a row and gain a potential psychological edge over their rivals for the Ligue 1 title race.