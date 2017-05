LONDON Feb 4 Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal has been charged by the English FA for comments made after the FA Cup fourth-round replay win over Cambridge United on Tuesday.

"It is alleged that the Manchester United manager's comments allege and/or imply bias on the part of the match referee and/or bring the game into disrepute," the FA said on its website.

Dutchman Van Gaal has until 1800 GMT on Monday to appeal against the charge. (Reporting by Ed Osmond; editing by Justin Palmer)