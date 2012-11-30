LONDON Manchester United captain Nemanja Vidic could return to action for next week's Champions League clash against CFR Cluj after missing more than two months with a knee injury, manager Alex Ferguson said on Friday.

The Serbia international has not featured for United since their Champions League encounter with Galatasaray on September 19, but returned to training this week.

"Vidic has probably only played about 10/12 games in the last 18 months," Ferguson said on the club website (www.manutd.com).

"He started training during the week and he's done okay. He hasn't been involved in the real competitive part but at least he's back with the rest.

"It would be nice to play him on Wednesday in the Champions League game against Cluj. I wouldn't be adverse to playing him. Good defenders win you the league."

United, who are top of the Premier League with 33 points from their opening 14 games, travel to second-bottom Reading on Saturday.

Paul Scholes is back from suspension for the match, but winger Nani could be out for another four to five weeks with a hamstring injury.

Winger Antonio Valencia will also miss the trip to Reading but should be fit for the derby with Manchester City next week.

"He's (Valencia) got a hip injury, which is painful, but getting better," Ferguson added.

