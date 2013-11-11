Manchester United centre-back Nemanja Vidic has been released from hospital after suffering concussion in Sunday's 1-0 Premier League win over leaders Arsenal, United said on their website (www.manutd.com) on Monday.

The Serbian left hospital on Sunday night, the club said. Vidic was injured in a collision with his goalkeeper David de Gea shortly before halftime in the game at Old Trafford.

United's next match is on November 24 at Cardiff City in the Premier League. (Reporting By Robert Woodward, editing by Ed Osmond)