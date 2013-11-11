McIlroy rues cruel ricochet that leaves him five back
A shockingly unlucky break cost Rory McIlroy probably two strokes at the final hole on Friday, leaving him five strokes from the halfway lead at the U.S. Masters.
Manchester United centre-back Nemanja Vidic has been released from hospital after suffering concussion in Sunday's 1-0 Premier League win over leaders Arsenal, United said on their website (www.manutd.com) on Monday.
The Serbian left hospital on Sunday night, the club said. Vidic was injured in a collision with his goalkeeper David de Gea shortly before halftime in the game at Old Trafford.
United's next match is on November 24 at Cardiff City in the Premier League. (Reporting By Robert Woodward, editing by Ed Osmond)
AUGUSTA, Georgia Justin Rose said a couple of key mistakes kept him from having a run at the lead in Friday's second round at the U.S. Masters and expected calm weather and faster greens to play to his strengths this weekend.