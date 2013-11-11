SHOWCASE-STATBOX-Soccer-Middlesbrough v Burnley
April 7 Facts and figures of Saturday's Premier League match between Middlesbrough and Burnley at the Riverside Stadium.
Nov 11 Manchester United centre-back Nemanja Vidic has been released from hospital after suffering concussion in Sunday's 1-0 Premier League win over leaders Arsenal, United said on their website (www.manutd.com) on Monday.
The Serbian left hospital on Sunday night, the club said. Vidic was injured in a collision with his goalkeeper David de Gea shortly before halftime in the game at Old Trafford.
United's next match is on Nov. 24 at Cardiff City in the Premier League. (Reporting By Robert Woodward, editing by Ed Osmond)
April 7 Facts and figures of Saturday's Premier League match between Middlesbrough and Burnley at the Riverside Stadium.
April 7 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has declared his admiration for Hull City counterpart Marco Silva before the sides clash in the Premier League on Saturday.