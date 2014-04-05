Soccer-Adams admits relegation almost inevitable for freefalling Granada
BARCELONA, April 28 Relegation is almost inevitable for struggling Granada, head coach Tony Adams admitted on Friday after just three games in charge of the La Liga club.
April 5 Manchester United's injury problems mounted on Saturday with winger Ashley Young doubtful for next week's Champions League return at Bayern Munich due to a damaged hand, the club said.
United, without striker Wayne Rooney who may also miss Wednesday's second leg at Bayern with a bruised toe, sent Young to hospital after he collided with Newcastle United's Massadio Haidara in a 4-0 Premier League win at St James' Park.
"He's torn ligaments in his hand," manager David Moyes was quoted as saying on United's Twitter feed.
England winger Young went off after 17 minutes and is "a major doubt" to face Bayern, with the score at 1-1 from the first leg, United said on their website (www.manutd.com). (Writing by Ken Ferris; Editing by Ed Osmond)
LONDON, April 28 Tottenham Hotspur will play home matches at Wembley next season while they finish building a new stadium on the site of their White Hart Lane ground, the club confirmed on Friday.