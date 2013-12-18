Manchester United's manager David Moyes reacts after their Champions League soccer match against Shakhtar Donetsk at Old Trafford in Manchester, northern England December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Manchester United manager David Moyes said he would consider loaning out Wilfried Zaha, although he has not had any offers for the 21-year-old.

Zaha, capped twice by England, signed for United from Crystal Palace in January for 15 million pounds, but remained at the south London club until the end of the season.

Since returning to United, the Ivory Coast-born winger has struggled for first team opportunities with the Premier League champions, having only appeared four times and only twice in the league.

"I did say to Wilf if I didn't feel he was getting enough games, I would consider it," Moyes told MUTV.

"Obviously if we've got injuries or other reasons, I wouldn't take it on board.

"But the truth is we haven't had anybody phoning up and wanting to do that at the moment.

"While it's like that, I am fine."

United take on Stoke City in the League Cup on Wednesday, aiming to make the semi-finals of the competition for the first time since winning it in 2010.

