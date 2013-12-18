Dec 18 Manchester United manager David Moyes said he would consider loaning out Wilfried Zaha, although he has not had any offers for the 21-year-old.

Zaha, capped twice by England, signed for United from Crystal Palace in January for 15 million pounds ($24.36 million), but remained at the south London club until the end of the season.

Since returning to United, the Ivory Coast-born winger has struggled for first team opportunities with the Premier League champions, having only appeared four times and only twice in the league.

"I did say to Wilf if I didn't feel he was getting enough games, I would consider it," Moyes told MUTV.

"Obviously if we've got injuries or other reasons, I wouldn't take it on board.

"But the truth is we haven't had anybody phoning up and wanting to do that at the moment.

"While it's like that, I am fine."

United take on Stoke City in the League Cup on Wednesday, aiming to make the semi-finals of the competition for the first time since winning it in 2010.

