LONDON Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal has denied a Football Association misconduct charge relating to comments he made following last month's FA Cup draw with Cambridge United, the governing body said on Tuesday.

"Louis van Gaal denies FA misconduct charge in relation to media comments and requests personal hearing, date to be confirmed," the FA said on Twitter.

"It is alleged his comments constitute improper conduct in that they allege and/or imply bias on the part of the match referee and/or bring the game into disrepute."

United were held to a 0-0 draw by the fourth-tier side but won the replay 3-0 at Old Trafford to set up a fifth-round tie away to Preston North End.

