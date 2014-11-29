Manchester United's manager Louis van Gaal (R) greets Chelsea's manager Jose Mourinho before their English Premier League soccer match against Chelsea at Old Trafford in Manchester, northern England October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON Manchester United's 3-0 win over Hull City in the Premier League on Saturday was their best performance of the season, said manager Louis van Gaal as they cemented their top-four position with a third straight victory.

Chris Smalling, Wayne Rooney and Robin van Persie were on target as the hosts made light work of a Hull side under former United great Steve Bruce, who was in charge of his 700th game in management. United now have 22 points from 13 matches.

After a difficult start to the Premier League season in which United claimed three wins from their opening 10 fixtures, steady improvement in recent weeks has seen them take maximum points from their last three outings.

In July Van Gaal said it would take three months before his new side would fully adapt to his playing style and managerial methods and recent performances suggest his prediction is coming to fruition.

"We have dominated the game from the first minute to the last minute. It was our best match when you see the full 90 minutes," Van Gaal told Sky Sports.

"We have dominated, we have created many chances and we didn't give any chances away. Clean sheet again and I think we are on the right path."

It was the first time since December 2013 that United had won three consecutive league games and the Dutchman reckons continued style improvements will yield further victories.

"I think you have to work hard to improve and I think the players are doing that. It's nice that we have won three times in a row but we have to improve our playing style," he said.

"Today I have seen we have improved and that is the most important thing. Then the victories are coming."

Before the game Van Gaal criticised forward Van Persie who he claimed was short of confidence and was making little impact on games, but his 31-year-old compatriot responded with a superb 66th minute goal and much-improved all round performance.

"Of course (it has boosted his confidence). It was a beautiful goal," van Gaal added. "He has scored on the training ground three goals this week so I had a good feeling for him. Of course a striker needs always a goal and I am happy for him."

Smalling, scorer of United's first goal after 16 minutes before Wayne Rooney added their second just before halftime, told the BBC: "The manager has said it was our best game of the season and I think it was. It was a complete performance."

(Reporting By Tom Hayward; Editing by Ken Ferris)