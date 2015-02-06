Soccer-Stoke to offer new contract to skipper Shawcross - Hughes
May 3 Stoke City captain Ryan Shawcross will be offered a new contract to extend his stay at the club, manager Mark Hughes has said amid concerns over the centre back's future.
LONDON Feb 6 Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal will contest his Football Association charge for comments he made about the referee following the FA Cup match at Cambridge United.
United were held to a 0-0 draw by the fourth-tier side before winning the fourth-round replay 3-0 at Old Trafford on Tuesday.
"In 30 years as a trainer-coach I have never been charged. I do not think I said something wrong. I said in the press conference before the game that everything is in favour of the underdog," Van Gaal told reporters on Friday. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ed Osmond)
May 3 Stoke City captain Ryan Shawcross will be offered a new contract to extend his stay at the club, manager Mark Hughes has said amid concerns over the centre back's future.
MONACO - Free-scoring Monaco will hope their vibrant attacking talents can break down the defensive wall of Juventus in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-AMO-JUV/, expect by 2045 GMT/4:45 PM ET, 400 words)