LONDON Aug 27 British bookmakers reacted to Manchester United's humiliating 4-0 defeat by MK Dons in the Capital One Cup by slashing the odds on manager Louis van Gaal leaving the club.

William Hill, who had been offering 66-1 against the Dutchman becoming the next Premier League manager to go, cut those odds to 12-1 on Wednesday.

Corals, meanwhile, are offering 6-1 against him leaving by the end of his first season in England after United lost for the second time in three matches since he took over with the other match ending in a draw.

"The odds suggest that Manchester United will win nothing and the owners might just cut their losses and rebuild again," said William Hill spokesman Rupert Adams.

Meanwhile, former Crystal Palace manager Neil Warnock was installed as odds-on favourite to return to the club, which he left in 2010.

(Writing by Steve Tongue; Editing by John O'Brien)