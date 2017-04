Manchester United's Robin Van Persie runs during his team's English Community Shield soccer at Wembley Stadium in London, August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh/Files

MANCHESTER, England Manchester United striker Robin van Persie was ruled out of Sunday's derby at Manchester City with what local media reported to be a thigh strain.

The Dutchman was a surprise omission from the lineup named by manager David Moyes, who will be hoping striker Wayne Rooney will carry on his good form after scoring three goals in his last two games.

