MANCHESTER, England, Sept 22 Manchester United striker Robin van Persie was ruled out of Sunday's derby at Manchester City with what local media reported to be a thigh strain.

The Dutchman was a surprise omission from the lineup named by manager David Moyes, who will be hoping striker Wayne Rooney will carry on his good form after scoring three goals in his last two games.

(Reporting by Sonia Oxley; Editing by Justin Palmer)