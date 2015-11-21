LONDON Nov 21 Leicester City's Jamie Vardy equalled the Premier League record by scoring in a 10th successive match to put his side ahead at Newcastle United on the stroke of halftime on Saturday.

The 28-year-old striker equalled the record set in 2003 by Ruud van Nistelrooy of Manchester United.

He is now one off the all-time top flight record of Stan Mortensen, who scored in 11 consecutive Division One games for Blackpool in 1950-51.

Vardy began his scoring run with a goal against Bournemouth on Aug.29.

(Reporting by Mike Collett; editing by Toby Davis)