Aug 10 Mexico striker Carlos Vela has signed for La Liga side Real Sociedad from Arsenal for an undisclosed fee, the Premier League club announced on Friday.

"The Mexican international spent the whole of 2011-12 on loan with the Spanish club and enjoyed a successful campaign in La Liga, scoring 12 times in 35 appearances," a statement said on the Arsenal website (www.arsenal.com).

Vela joined Arsenal in 2008 and went on to score 11 times in 62 games, but was hampered by injury after a successful first season.

The 23-year-old also spent time on loan at West Bromwich Albion. (Reporting by Josh Reich; Editing by Mark Meadows; mark.meadows@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging:; mark.meadows.reuters.com@reuters.net; +44 20 7542 7933; For all the latest; Olympic news go to here)