LONDON Dec 9 Manchester United defender
Nemanja Vidic will miss the rest of the season after rupturing
his cruciate knee ligament in the Champions League defeat by
Basel, manager Alex Ferguson said on Friday.
"We thought it was a bad one," Ferguson told a news
conference. "He's out for the season. It's not unexpected but
it's still bad news.
"He'll see a specialist on Monday to work out the progress
of when he has the operation. It won't be immediate as we have
to let the swelling come down."
The Serbia centre-back was carried off on a stretcher during
the 2-1 loss in Switzerland on Wednesday which sent United out
of the Champions League at the group stage.
Vidic left the stadium on crutches and his agent said on
Thursday the defender had "suffered a ruptured cruciate
ligament".
