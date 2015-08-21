Frenchman Leandro Bacuna has signed a new five-year deal with Aston Villa, the Premier League club said.

Bacuna, who can play both as a defender or a midfielder, joined Villa in June 2013 from Dutch club Groningen.

"I am absolutely thrilled to sign a new contract and continue my time at Aston Villa," the 24-year-old Dutchman told the club website (www.avfc.co.uk).

"I love it here and am really excited about my future in claret and blue under the manager.

"I feel I can really develop here and show my worth to the team and I think there are bright times ahead for us all."

Bacuna, who played for the under-21 Netherlands team, has scored five goals in 56 Premier League appearances for Villa.

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)