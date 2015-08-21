Soccer-Wenger says exit from Champions League wouldn't harm contract talks
May 9 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on Tuesday said that failure to qualify for next season's Champions League would not jeopardise contract negotiations with players.
Aug 21 Frenchman Leandro Bacuna has signed a new five-year deal with Aston Villa, the Premier League club said.
Bacuna, who can play both as a defender or a midfielder, joined Villa in June 2013 from Dutch club Groningen.
"I am absolutely thrilled to sign a new contract and continue my time at Aston Villa," the 24-year-old Dutchman told the club website (www.avfc.co.uk).
"I love it here and am really excited about my future in claret and blue under the manager.
"I feel I can really develop here and show my worth to the team and I think there are bright times ahead for us all."
Bacuna, who played for the under-21 Netherlands team, has scored five goals in 56 Premier League appearances for Villa. (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)
May 9 Harry Redknapp has said he is interested in taking charge of Birmingham as a full-time manager after holding initial talks with the club owners over his role next season.