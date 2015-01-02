Inter Milan sack manager Stefano Pioli - club statement
Inter Milan have sacked manager Stefano Pioli after a run of seven league games without a win, the club said in a statement on Tuesday.
LONDON Aston Villa striker Darren Bent has joined Championship (second tier) side Derby County on loan for the rest of the season, the Premier League club said on Friday.
The 30-year-old former England international, one of only 24 players to score more than 100 Premier League goals, has been on loan at Brighton & Hove Albion for the last month.
Bent, who played 13 times for England from 2006-11, started his career with Ipswich Town before moving on to Charlton Athletic, Tottenham Hotspur and Sunderland.
He joined Villa for a club-record fee of 18 million pounds ($27.7 million) in January 2011 but spent last season on loan at Fulham.
NEW DELHI The National Basketball Association (NBA) opened its first academy in India on Tuesday, hoping the facility on the outskirts of Delhi will trigger the game's growth in a country obsessed with cricket.