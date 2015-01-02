LONDON Jan 2 Aston Villa striker Darren Bent has joined Championship (second tier) side Derby County on loan for the rest of the season, the Premier League club said on Friday.

The 30-year-old former England international, one of only 24 players to score more than 100 Premier League goals, has been on loan at Brighton & Hove Albion for the last month.

Bent, who played 13 times for England from 2006-11, started his career with Ipswich Town before moving on to Charlton Athletic, Tottenham Hotspur and Sunderland.

He joined Villa for a club-record fee of 18 million pounds ($27.7 million) in January 2011 but spent last season on loan at Fulham.

